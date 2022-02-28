news, local-news,

CENTRAL Victorians are being urged to protect themselves against mosquito bites following possible cases of Japanese encephalitis virus. Evidence of the virus has been found in pigs in Echuca, as well as in New South Wales including near the border, and in southern Queensland. Although there are no confirmed human cases of the JEV strain in Victoria, there were several cases of encephalitis identified within the past month. More news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing JEV is a mosquito-borne virus that can develop into encephalitis, which can be potentially life-threatening. Chief health officer Brett Sutton said the disease can be very serious and even life-threatening in some cases. "Most people with JEV will have no or very mild symptoms, but anyone who develops a sudden onset of fever, headache and vomiting should see their doctor immediately," he said. "People with these symptoms can deteriorate over just a few short days, including suffering a loss of coordination, disorientation, generalised weakness and in some cases issues with movement which can last for years." More news: Professor Sutton said the disease can't be passed between humans and Victorians can take simple steps to protect themselves. "We can all protect ourselves by avoiding mosquito bites, including covering up, wearing loose fitting clothing and using mosquito repellents," he said. People with increased exposure to mosquitoes may be at a higher risk of infection, particularly those in regional areas and who work with or are in contact with pigs, and people camping, working or spending time outdoors in these regions. Children aged under five years old and older people who are infected with JEV are at a higher risk of developing more severe illness, such as encephalitis. More information on Japanese encephalitis is available at health.vic.gov.au/infectious-diseases/japanese-encephalitis-virus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/3accfa01-59eb-420c-9eb0-0676e3ca4ab1.jpg/r7_134_2994_1822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg