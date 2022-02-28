news, local-news,

A CENTRAL Victorian pair have been arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing, Monday morning. A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was alleged a blue Ford Focus was seen driving erratically along Heaths Road about 1.30am. More crime news: Apparent bike shop break-in, offenders on the run as police investigate Wyndham police attempted to intercept the vehicle when the driver failed to pull over. The spokesperson said police air wing were notified and followed the vehicle allegedly speeding in excess of 170kmp/h. Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the Calder Freeway and a man and woman were arrested. Other news: A 25-year-old Emu Creek woman has been charged and bailed with drug and weapon offences. A 27-year-old Bendigo man is in custody and expected to face court later today.

