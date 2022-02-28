Victorians urged to search for cash, millions left unclaimed

news, local-news,

Thousands of Victorians are sitting on a windfall, with millions in unclaimed cash up for grabs. The State Revenue Office is holding $111 million in unclaimed money that belongs to people of all ages from across the state, with more than 740,000 entitlements still not claimed. More news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing The state government launched a call for potential beneficiaries to check if they can lay claim to a share of the forgotten cash stash. In regional Victoria, Greater Bendigo residents can potentially claim $1.2 million, while Greater Geelong leads the way with almost 24,700 people able to claim $2.9 million. In the past five years, there has been more than 60,000 successful unclaimed money claims worth almost $20 million from sources including electricity, gas and water companies, local councils, real estate agents, insurance companies and lotto tickets. Assistant Treasurer Danny Pearson encouraged all Victorians, businesses and community groups to visit the SRO and search for any amount recorded under their name. "All you need are a few personal details and if we're holding unclaimed money in your name, you'll know within seconds," he said. "If you find an unexpected windfall, just follow the prompts to start the recovery process." More news: 'Time for change': Bendigo March4Justice joins nationwide call for action The SRO holds records of money that remain unclaimed after 12 months - with the minimum set at $20 - from sources including share dividends, salaries and wages, rents and bonds, debentures and interest, and proceeds from sales. Most entitlements have been held by the SRO for less than 10 years. The highest unclaimed gaming ticket is $2.1 million from Tattersalls - received in March 2016. Some $860,000 in lottery winnings sitting with the SRO were eventually claimed by the owners of the tickets last year, while tickets worth $100,000 and $73,190 were among those notified by gaming companies as being unclaimed. Details to make an unclaimed money claim can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/72e05f09-b64a-4d8e-b76a-bc7daa0e65d8.JPG/r10_0_4245_2393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg