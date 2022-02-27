Greater Bendigo COVID cases drop

news, local-news, covid, cases, bendigo

Greater Bendigo has recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases overnight. This is a drop from the 87 recorded on Friday. The total number of active cases in the region has dropped slightly to 639. OTHER NEWS: Man airlifted after car crashed at height of Harcourt North fire Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have surpassed 12,000 to 12,223. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded seven new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 24, and Central Goldfields Shire six. OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens Campaspe numbers jumped up 42 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire each recorded one case. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/ede60117-ec7b-405d-b52d-0bdae3015fd9.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg