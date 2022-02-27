Greater Bendigo COVID cases drop
Greater Bendigo has recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases overnight.
This is a drop from the 87 recorded on Friday.
The total number of active cases in the region has dropped slightly to 639.
Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded seven new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 24, and Central Goldfields Shire six.
OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens
Campaspe numbers jumped up 42 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire each recorded one case.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News