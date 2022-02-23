Keeping the Murray-Darling flowing: new funding for Mallee rivers

news, local-news, bendigo, mallee, rivers, muray darling basin, project, funding, anne webster

THE federal government is pouring money back into the region's rivers, following an announcement of several successful grant recipients under the $20 million Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program. Loddon Mallee water authority North Central CMA have received the funding on two local projects: the Avoca catchment 'Saving Chain of Ponds' project, and the Gunbower Creek fish loss prevention project. The waterways of the upper Avoca catchment support a range of species, including threatened species such as southern pygmy perch, freshwater catfish, and regionally significant populations of river blackfish. The new federal government funding will support North Central CMA's efforts to protect and enhance deep river pools that provide vital refuges for the threatened species. More news: Greater Bendigo records third day of more than 100 new cases North Central CMA program manager Nicole Bullen said droughts and unpredictable climate conditions meant the Avoca pools were significant in species survival. "Works will include fencing to limit stock access and revegetating stream banks with native plants," she said. "The project will also work with private landholders to identify at least two farm dams with high quality aquatic vegetation which will be stocked with captive bred southern pygmy perch, as part of the recovery plan for this species in the north central catchment." The Gunbower Creek project has also received vital government funding, and Ms Bullen said the money would be used to fund pump screens to avoid native species getting stuck in irrigation structures. "When native fish and other species such as platypus are sucked into irrigation pumps, it often results in injury or death, along with damage to irrigation infrastructure," she said. "Pump screens are a way of protecting native animals and minimising impacts to farm operations." The funding received for both projects will build on years of river protection work by North Central CMA. Minister for Resources and Water, Keith Pitt said the funding program was benefitting rivers, wetlands and communities throughout Mallee and the wider Basin. More news: 'Hear me, see me, act': March4Justice returns to Bendigo "These grants provide a significant boost to the Mallee economy, providing almost $580,000 in funding and supporting local businesses and jobs in the process. This funding also builds on $116,000 in grants Mallee communities received in the previous round of the Healthy Rivers Program," Minister Pitt said. "With over 2.6 million Australians calling the Basin home, community-led grants like these empower our local communities to take practical actions that protect their own stretch of river and help to improve lives and livelihoods now and into the future." Local Nationals member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster, said the grants would benefit a number of communities across Mallee. "It's fantastic to see the Australian Government supporting Mallee by funding eight new Healthy Rivers grants for community-led projects to improve the health of our waterways," Dr Webster said. "In Mallee, I have advocated in government for these grants for our region and am delighted to see them delivered locally." For more information on the successful projects, visit the department's website.

