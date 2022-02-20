community, quilts of valour, medals, ww2, world war two, world war 2, RSL, Andrew Malloch

A TOP SECRET plan to surprise World War Two veteran Andrew Malloch with service medals and a lovingly made quilt almost came undone on Saturday. His daughter Margaret Sweep told him she was dropping some garden produce off at Kangaroo Flat RSL but had some trouble coaxing him out of the car. "I said 'no, you have to get out'. Then he wanted me to go through the door first," she said. "But no, he wasn't too hard to fool, to be honest." More news: Council forced to pay for public housing problem it did not cause Many hours of careful work was all worth it when the 101-year-old walked into a hall filled with loved ones and veterans wanting to honour him for his services and sacrifices. "I love it, I'm so happy for him," Margaret said. "We couldn't have a 100th birthday party because of COVID, or for his 101st. He's got family and friends here today that he hasn't seen in two years." Margaret had teamed up with Quilts of Valour's Jim Oliver to organise the event and gifts, including a quilt specially made by volunteers as tokens of warmth for former Australian Defence Force personnel. More about Quilts of Valour: Eight veterans wrapped in love to show them they will never be forgotten The pair also organised a set of replacement medals for Andrew. He had sent them down to his son in Tasmania during a previous health scare, figuring he would not have to worry about them if he knew they were secure. Then he had recovered and found himself laying a wreath at an Anzac Day service without his medals. Margaret and Jim helped organise Andrew's replacement medals. They discovered he was entitled to another medal too, for his service after World War Two had finished. A grateful Andrew thanked everyone involved. "I'm really honoured that Jim and my daughter have gone to such trouble," he said. "It hasn't really settled in on me yet. I'm still in a bit of shock." Andrew lives independently and is in good health. The centenarian has only recently had to give up his licence. "I'm very lucky. I've had a few good doctors up here in Bendigo," he said. More news: Crashed car was trying to avoid ute near Kangaroo Flat, police believe Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

