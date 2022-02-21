news, local-news,

FREE workshops will be held in Elmore to help growers and farm workers understand their legal responsibilities under updated heavy vehicle laws. Peak grains representative body GrainGrowers have partnered with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to host the workshops which will help farmers better understand their role under chain of responsibility laws. More news: Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the practical workshops-designed specifically for farmers-would help ensure produce was transported from paddock to plate in the safest possible way. "Farmers are an essential part of the supply chain, so it's important they understand their responsibilities to ensure they're operating safely, and in compliance with COR laws," he said. "This is an opportunity for farmers to check their safety procedures and mitigate any risks associated with their transport task. "I'd encourage all primary producers to sign up to the free workshops." According to SafeWork Australia, the supply chain and logistics industry account for 26 per cent of national worker fatalities. GrainGrowers general manager of policy and advocacy Zachary Whale said primary producers have legal obligations under the chain of responsibility if they own or operate a heavy vehicle, or if they contract transport services to another operator. "Everyone who has influence over a transport activity has a role to play," he said. "Whether you pack, load, consign, move, receive, or unload goods transported on Australia's roads, these laws apply to you. Our workshops have been designed to ensure everyone working on the farm can access practical information." Other news: "To comply with the law, you will need to know the risks of your transport activities and have business practices in place to control them." The COR workshops have been funded by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator's Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative, supported by the Federal Government, and have been held in towns across QLD, VIC & NSW. The workshop will be held in Elmore on March 2 from 12pm-3pm. Places are limited and registration essential for catering purposes, individuals can register here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/ec5d5791-8270-4db4-b64c-43107e61f903.jpeg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg