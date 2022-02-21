New Bendigo Law Courts development passes the halfway mark

news, local-news,

Only half of the construction is left before Bendigo's new $152.4 million regional court is completed. The project will completely rebuild and expand the law courts, delivering the latest technology and infrastructure to enable remote hearings, display evidence, video conferencing, and live streaming. Related: The court will be used by the Magistrates' Court, Children's Court, and VCAT, along with the Supreme Court, County Court, and Federal Circuit Court on a circuit basis. It will also be the first in the state to deliver the full range of specialist court services like Koori Court. Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes visited the project site on Friday to inspect progress. "Victorians should have the best possible access to justice no matter where they live - this new precinct will be safer and more inclusive while creating hundreds of local jobs," she said. More news: Regional workshops address farmers' role under updated heavy vehicle safety laws The development is estimated to create 390 jobs in the region and have a construction value of $130 million. Built over five levels, Bendigo's future court will have 11 courtrooms, two hearing rooms, two full mediation suites, full custody capability, remote witness facilities, and meeting and interview rooms for support agencies and client services. The building will feature spaces connected to Bendigo's unique heritage and culture, including the culture of the Dja Dja Wurrung. Dja Dja Wurrung woman and local artist Racquel Kerr's four-storey high representation of wedge-tailed eagle Bunjil will feature on the facade, while a paved courtyard symbolising a smoking ceremony will greet court users. Other news: Second haystack fire erupts in one day north of Bendigo Working together with John Wardle Architects, Ms Kerr said the design process took over 18 months. Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said the law courts were built with the Bendigo community in mind - from Bunjil taking flight on the faade to the use of local suppliers, creating hundreds of local jobs." Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said courts would not only serve the central Victorian community, but will reflect the region's proud culture and history of the Dja Dja Wurrung. Capacity will be boosted to support the expanded number of courtrooms, jurisdictions and services operating from the future court - ensuring it responds to and meets the needs of the local community. It is also designed for zero net carbon emissions - featuring a range of environmentally friendly and sustainable initiatives to reduce energy use, water consumption and waste management. More news: World War Two veteran Andrew Malloch overwhelmed by Quilts of Valour kindness The building structure was finished in December last year and the purpose-built facility remains on track for completion by the end of 2022. It will open its doors in early 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/2b391e56-7d91-443b-8013-dd5ddf5403e5.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg