Second haystack fire erupts in one day north of Bendigo

EMERGENCY crews are arriving at the scene of a haystack fire in Jarklin, to Bendigo's north. The incident is taking place on Prairie West Road, near Calivil. Several crews have arrived at the scene and they have brought the fire under control. It is the second haystack fire to spark north of Bendigo on Sunday. One began burning early in the morning on Bonn Road, Rochester. It was contained before it spread.

