A man who died in a fatal crash in Muskerry near Goornong over the weekend has been identified as a 26-year-old central Victorian man. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash. MORE NEWS: In a statement, police said a passer-by located the vehicle on Knowsley-Barnadown Road just before midnight on February 12. Police believe the vehicle may have rolled and struck a tree. The single occupant died at the scene. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

