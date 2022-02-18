coronavirus, covid, bendigo, cases

1.25pm Greater Bendigo has recorded another 117 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. According to data from the Department of Health, the region now has 812 active cases. There have also been 11,377 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More news: Bendigo learner driver allegedly caught speeding while intoxicated Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 37 new cases, Mount Alexander 17, the Central Goldfields 18 and Campaspe 61. Gannawarra Shire recorded another three cases, Buloke added two and there were no new cases in the Loddon region. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 6935 new COVID-19 cases on in the last 24 hours. A total of 451 people were hospitalised with the virus on, 64 of whom were in intensive care and 16 on ventilators. More news: The state also recorded another 14 deaths. Of the tests processed, 4329 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2606 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 8553 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. Active cases across the state have dropped under 50,000. It comes as the state government announced Victoria will ease some COVID-19 restrictions this weekend, but mask requirements will remain in place indefinitely. Density limits will removed in all Victorian hospitality venues and QR check-ins will no longer be required in retail settings and schools, from 6pm Friday. It comes as the state records another 8501 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Premier Daniel Andrews announced the easing in Melbourne press conference on Thursday. Other news: "Density limits in hospitality and entertainment venues will be gone," he said "QR check-in requirements will be removed for retail venues, schools, included early childhood educations, and in many other workplaces." The premier also said indoor mask rules would remain in place for the time being, however flagged the restrictions would be reviewed next week. "I think we've demonstrated really clearly that rules won't be on any longer than they need to be," he said. "We'll have more to say about indoor settings, hopefully beyond just offices next week." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/20427e29-f078-49d0-9b6f-f7606505c6b0.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg