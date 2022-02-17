Victorian density limits to end from Friday

news, local-news, bendigo, covid, news, breaking, masks, density, limits

The state government has announced Victoria will ease some COVID-19 restrictions this weekend, but mask requirements will remain in place indefinitely. Density limits will removed in all Victorian hospitality venues and QR check-ins will no longer be required in retail settings and schools, from 6pm Friday. It comes as the state records another 8501 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Premier Daniel Andrews announced the easing in Melbourne press conference on Thursday. More news: Regional bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, government in exclusive negotiations "Density limits in hospitality and entertainment venues will be gone," he said "QR check-in requirements will be removed for retail venues, schools, included early childhood educations, and in many other workplaces." The premier also said indoor mask rules would remain in place for the time being, however flagged the restrictions would be reviewed next week. "I think we've demonstrated really clearly that rules won't be on any longer than they need to be," he said. "We'll have more to say about indoor settings, hopefully beyond just offices next week." Other news: The premier stressed that unifying the restrictions between New South Wales and Victoria was a big priority. "I think we've achieved something great, and that is unity wherever possible between New South Wales and Victoria - we're all just trying to get back to normal as fast as we can," he said. School students and staff will still be required to undertake fortnightly rapid antigen tests, education minister James Merlino said.

