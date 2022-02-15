Eaglehawk granny flat fire deemed not suspicious by Bendigo Police

news, local-news,

Tuesday, 1.30pm Bendigo Police Acting Senior Sergeant Tony Kekich said the fire occurred while a 29-year-old man occupant was cooking. Senior Sergeant Kekich said fire then spread to the rest of the bungalow. "The occupant was conveyed to hospital for smoke inhalation and observation," he said. Senior Sergeant Kekich said the fire was deemed to be not suspicious and there is no further investigation being undertaken by police. Monday, 8pm One firefighter and a resident have been taken to hospital after a fire burnt down a granny flat and spread to surrounding scrub. A CFA spokesperson said the people had been taken to be monitored, but it was not clear what for. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. 6.30pm A fire has completely burnt a granny flat and spread to surrounding scrub on Monday evening. A witness said while firefighters managed to contain the blaze within 15 minutes, the structure was unable to be saved. More news: EBD Architects to design refurbished Bendigo Community Health Services Eaglehawk site Fire investigators were on scene to determine what caused the damage. Members from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning were also present to remove trees deemed not structurally sound after they were burnt. Earlier Crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and the CFA attended a building fire in Eaglehawk on Monday evening. Firefighters were called to the scene of a grass fire that had spread from a granny flat on Whipstick Road at around 5.40pm. More news: Mount Alexander resident holds one of eight division one winning tickets and takes home $2.5 million At least seven crews attended the scene and brought the fire under control by 6pm. Police were called to control traffic in the area and Powercor were requested on scene. It is not yet clear how the blaze began. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f2032faa-2863-478b-a981-4490d84284ef.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg