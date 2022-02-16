coronavirus,

coronavirus,

12.55pm GREATER Bendigo recorded another 137 cases on Tuesday. But the total number of active cases in the municipality continued to drop. There were 839 active COVID-19 cases in Greater Bendigo on Tuesday, the new Department of Health data reveals. It was a fall of 18 from the day before. More news: Regional-led bid for Commonwealth Games, government in exclusive negotiations Thirty of the newest cases have been linked to Bendigo's 3550 postcode and 42 in the regional 3551 area. Another 34 were found in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode and 22 in Kangaroo Flat's 3555. Other cases included two in the Heathcote area. Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges recorded 45 cases, Mount Alexander 25, central Goldfields seven and the Loddon Shire two. The Campaspe Shire recorded 62 new cases, Gannawarra 11 and Buloke two. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 8,149 new COVID-19 cases on in the last 24 hours. A total of 397 people were hospitalised with the virus, 68 of whom were in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. More news: Man killed in Strathmerton crash that seriously injured two police officers The state also recorded another 18 deaths. Of the tests processed, 5,295 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2,854 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 10,497 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. All elective surgery across public and private hospitals will resume by the end of the month, as the impact of COVID-19 continues to subside and stabilise. From Monday, February 21, the elective surgery cap for private hospitals will increase from the current 75 per cent to up to 100 per cent, while regional public hospitals will deliver any elective surgery based on their individual capacity. The oil is hot and the dough is rising at Bendigo's newest late-night desert venue. Sizzling away next door to Hargreaves Street iconic Piano Bar is a fresh batch of donuts, from none other than Bendigo establishment 'Doughpe'. Previously a Flora Hill based dessert van, it took a mere nine months for Doughpe to outgrow its wheels. Doughpe's new shop front opened on Friday for a trial run, and owner Elias Bachaalany was blown away with the response from the community. Other news: Free Bendigo webinar on controversial incoming property tax At age 97, Bendigo resident Bill Hosking is one of the few Darwin Defenders still alive. So it is only fitting he be front and centre at the Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin on Saturday. At the height of World War II, Darwin was subjected to 64 air raids between February 19, 1942 and November 12, 1943. More news: V/Line implements extreme heat timetable as region warms up Hundreds of people died, and the attacks caused extensive damage to the city, its port and the RAAF aerodrome. Leading aircraftman Hosking defended Darwin for nine months as a teenager.

