Man killed in Strathmerton crash that seriously injured two police officers

A man has been killed and two police officers seriously injured after a two vehicle collision in Strathmerton on Tuesday afternoon. The Bendigo Advertiser understands a van and police vehicle collided on the Murray Valley Highway, at the Stokes Road intersection, at around midday on February 15. The driver and sole occupant of the van, a yet to be formally identified man, died at the scene. More news: Eaglehawk granny flat fire deemed not suspicious by Bendigo Police An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated two men at the scene for upper body injuries. They said a man in his 30s was flown by air ambulance helicopter to the Alfred Hospital with serious injuries. Another man in his 60s was taken to Shepparton Hospital also with serious injuries. Victoria Police confirmed two male officers were involved in the crash - a first constable and detective sergeant. Other stories: At this early stage there is nothing to indicate the officers were in pursuit of the vehicle, it is believed they were on patrol as part of their duties. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will attend the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. Motorists are advised that diversions are in place and the scene will remain closed for some time while investigators examine the area. Any witnesses, anyone with dashcam or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/6dfb6421-6332-4772-bd01-cad62538ce41.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg