Free Bendigo webinar on controversial incoming property tax

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to a free public webinar on the state government's controversial windfall gains tax. The tax will arrive in July 2023 and will apply to land that has increased in value by $100,000 or more as a result of government rezoning. The new tax passed into law last November despite the opposition and some minor parties trying to amend it after developers warned it could raise house prices. The City of Greater Bendigo is now hosting the free webinar on Wednesday March 2, 2022 from 7pm to 8pm with guest speakers Director of Business Services Dennis Barnett from AFS and Associates and Director Property and Development Mark Donaldson at Beck Legal. More news: Greater Bendigo cases spike after Valentine's Day The speakers will present details on the new windfall gains tax and respond to community queries. Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the webinar was designed to help inform the community, particularly landowners, about the new State Government legislation. "For those attending, you are encouraged to submit your questions when you register for this free and informative webinar. This will help to ensure the guest speakers respond to aspects of greatest community interest," she said. Click here to register and submit a question. More news: Two drivers charged after crash in Strathdale on Monday Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

