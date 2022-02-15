news, local-news,

Tuesday, 7.30am Temperatures throughout central Victoria will remain in the high 30s for much of today. Due to the forecast temperatures an V/Line will run an extreme heat timetable on the Seymour and Shepparton lines, and a partial extreme heat timetable on the Bendigo and Echuca and Moama lines. More news: This will mean trains that usually travel at up to 160km/h need to slow down to 90km/h or less because steel tracks expand in the heat. On Tuesday, Bendigo will reach a high of 38, Echuca 39, Castlemaine 35 and Maryborough 37. Although today isn't currently a day of Total Fire Ban, the fire danger warning for the central, north central and northern country remains very high. Earlier TRAINS across the regional Victorian rail network are expected to run to partial extreme heat timetables on Monday as hot weather returns. Due to the forecast temperature, V/Line are expecting to run an Extreme Heat Timetable on the Seymour and Shepparton lines, and a Partial Extreme Heat Timetable on the Bendigo and Echuca and Moama lines from 12pm today. Temperatures throughout central Victoria will warm on Monday, with Bendigo reaching a high of 39, Echuca 39, Castlemaine 37 and Maryborough 38. Other news: Police are investigating the cause of a single car crash near Bendigo On Tuesday, Bendigo will reach a high of 38, Echuca 39, Castlemaine 35 and Maryborough 36.Although today isn't currently a day of Total Fire Ban, the fire danger warning for the central, north central and northern country remains very high.

