VICTORIA Water Police will be deployed to Lake Eppalock this weekend in a highly-visible effort to bolster safety on the popular waterway. On Friday and Saturday, police units will attend callouts around the lake, while monitoring general behaviour. CRIME: Echuca man charged after woman, man seriously injured in alleged hit-run Water Police Squad Sergeant Matt Roberts said they would be making sure boat and jet ski operators were adhering to the rules and carrying the right safety equipment. "We will be monitoring general behaviour and ensuring that people is doing the right thing and no one is doing the wrong things and putting other people's lives at risk," he said. "We deal with a lot of accidents and just last week, a child was hit by a jet ski and we just want to make sure people are maintaining their distance, they are not speeding on the water and make sure people have access to the right safety equipment." "We just want to make sure people are safe so they can do the activities that want to do and they can go home to their family at the end of the day." Sergeant Roberts said police would also be testing boat and jet ski operators for alcohol as well as drugs as part of a statewide trial. CRIME: "We have the ability to breath test people on the water which is a similar process to cars, but we are currently conducting a trial of drug testing and we have the capability to test the operators of the boats for drugs," he said. "We will be making sure everyone is having fun but are not under the influence of alcohol and drugs." Anyone who spots illegal or antisocial behaviour should phone 000, or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

