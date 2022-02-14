news, local-news, news, maldon, central victoria, the lott, winner, tattslotto

A Maldon grandfather has received the shock of his life when he asked his local newsagent who had won the town's $2.5 million TattsLotto prize, only to discover it was him. The Mount Alexander region resident held one of eight division one winning entries across Australia in TattsLotto draw 4233, drawn February 12. "I went into the newsagency yesterday to purchase an entry and I noticed the sign saying they had sold another division one winning entry," he said. More news: Council to meet over endangered Eltham Copper Butterfly and native plants and animals "I was curious and the team member told me the winner hadn't come forward yet. "They said officials from The Lott would reach out to the winner on Monday morning if the entry was registered, and here we are. "It's been a long time coming, and I'm over the moon." When asked how he planned to enjoy his life-changing multi-million-dollar win, the man said he would share with his family. "I can't wait to help out my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren," he said. "I'm sure they'll be very spoilt. "I'm having a cup of coffee to celebrate, it's all I can do at the moment." Other stories: Maldon Newsagency owner Barb Ford said she was delighted the division one win went to a regular and loyal customer. "We're absolutely thrilled to have sold our second division one winning entry in five months! It's always great seeing it go to our local community," she said. "We wish him all the very best and a big congratulations on winning division one." The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4233 on 12 February 2022 were 35, 36, 13, 43, 37 and 42, while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 5. More news: The 2022 Victorian Baking Show will be held in Bendigo Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4233 - four in Victoria, three in New South Wales and one in Western Australia. The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 279 so far this financial year, including 279 won by Tatts customers. In the 12 months to 30 June 2021, TattsLotto created 174 millionaires across Australia. During this time, there were 341 division one winning in TattsLotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $435.21 million.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/255cdf60-5012-43d1-8d00-50f7d5242127.jpg/r0_300_6653_4059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg