12.30pm Greater Bendigo has added another 108 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Wednesday. According to data from the Department of Health, the region now has 916 active cases. There have also been 10,854 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More news: Police are investigating the cause of a single car crash in Muskerry near Goornong which killed central Victorian man Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 48 new cases, Mount Alexander nine, the Central Goldfields 12 and also had Campaspe 108. Gannawarra Shire recorded another six cases, Loddon added eight and no new in Buloke. Earlier VICTORIA will lift its COVID-19 health system alert as another 7104 new COVID-19 cases are recorded. A total of 465 people were hospitalised with the virus, 66 of whom were in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. More news: The state also recorded another two deaths. Of the tests processed, 5046 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2058 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 10,221 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. It comes as the unprecedented "code brown", implemented more than three weeks ago, will lift from midday. Health Minister Martin Foley said on Friday the government is confident the alert can be safely lifted, but hospitals are "still going to be very, very busy". More news: 'Disappearance out of character': Concern for missing Flora Hill man, Julien Melbourne public hospitals will continue to be restricted to emergency and urgent elective surgery with the exception of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Eye and Ear Hospital. The code brown alert implemented in January came as the Omicron wave placed pressure on the hospital system, with urgent services cut back and staff leave postponed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f6a98988-ec27-491a-a174-33e700126420.jpg/r0_187_4928_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg