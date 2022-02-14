news, local-news, local, localcouncil, news

COUNCILLORS are meeting next week in Mount Alexander Shire to discuss their environmental plan for the Castlemaine Botanical Flora and Fauna reserve. The draft plan aims to protect the site which is home to native plants and animals, including the nationally endangered Eltham Copper Butterfly and the threatened Powerful Owl species which are at risk of decline and extinction. The butterfly was first recorded in Castlemaine in 1895 and was thought to be extinct, until it was spotted in Eltham in 1987. Other stories: Cadaver dogs develop 'significant' interest at mine shaft as search for Terry Floyd winds up 'Now is the right time': Code Brown to lift across Victoria from Monday Bendigo magazine editor in the running for AgriFutures Rural Women's Award The reserve, established in 1860 and spans 14.42 hectares, is regarded as one of the most known and loved places in Castlemaine. It provides the perfect, unique environment for the butterfly, but according to the council, the butterfly is still at risk of decline and long term survival The threat means Australians could lose an iconic species that is native to only a handful of locations in Victoria such as Castlemaine, Bendigo, and the Melbourne suburb of Eltham. The council would implement a number of measures to protect the butterfly, Powerful Owl, as well as the other native plants and animals in the gardens such as trees, shrubs, lilies, orchids, grasses, large numbers of birds like honeyeaters, parrots and lorikeets, micro-bats, bats, possums, kangaroos, wallabies, frogs, and skinks. More news: CVGT launches new program in Bendigo to get more women into trades Some preventative actions are already underway, such as weed control and revegetation works, but more needs to be done to ensure the survival of these precious plants and animals that are indigenous to the region. According to the council, the plan is backed by science, has involved community consultation and will encourage volunteer support. Councillors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to review the plan.

