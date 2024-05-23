Loong gets $100k fix as questions swirl on other vandalised treasures

A dragon allegedly vandalised in Bendigo has won $100,000 for repairs under a plan hailed as a major win for Australia.
The Chinese imperial dragon was among treasures police say were attacked with an oily substance earlier in May.
It left an expensive clean-up bill that will be funded partly by the federal government.
Loong, who was built in 1890 and arrived in Bendigo in 1901, was damaged in an alleged vandal attack on May 5, for which two people have been charged with criminal damage.
Multicultural affairs minister Andrew Giles visited the museum on Thursday, May 22 to announce the funding.
"This is a huge issue in Bendigo but I want to be clear this is about something much more than Bendigo," Mr Giles said.
"This dragon was at federation, it's an enormous part of our national story and it's something that matters to every Chinese Australian and indeed to Chinese people around the world."
The funding was only for repairs to Loong, not Sun Loong, as Sun Loong was owned by the City of Greater Bendigo.
"Loong is owned by the Bendigo Chinese Association, so we've made this contribution towards the restoration of Loong and the museum and the Bendigo Chinese Association will work with the City on how far it can stretch and what else needs to be done," Ms Chesters said .
"Because we're in the early days of what's insured and what's not insured, this is to get us started with Loong and we'll see how far it goes."
Federal government money had not been promised to other sites that were damaged by vandals, such as the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion and the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial Institute.
"I decided to approach the minister specifically about the Golden Dragon and our dragons because of their significance to our federation and to our community," Ms Chesters said.
"I know that there are broader discussions going on with the other affected stakeholders and around their cultural artifacts... the City is leading a great team of discussion around that."
Loong was subject to a conservation project in 2022, where Melbourne University's Grimwade Conservation Services spent six months restoring him.
Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said the team would be consulted for the repairs.
Loong was made using paper mache and silk. Damage was also done to the museum's basalt guardian lions and painted murals in the museum's temple.
There was "no place in Australia for cultural vandalism", Mr Giles said.
"We need to stand up to a country in which everyone belongs, where our heritage matters, where we treasure it and preserve it and ensure that everyone can continue to appreciate these things.
"I can understand how this deeply affects so many people in Bendigo, I want people to understand that the Australian government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Bendigo community and particularly the Bendigo Chinese Association at this difficult time."
A 43-year-old man and 44-year-old woman from Seabrook are set to appear at Bendigo Magistrates Court on August 23 after they were charged with seven counts of criminal damage, including at the museum.
