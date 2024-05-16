Bendigo Soldiers Memorial Institute building damaged in vandalism attack

The Soldiers Memorial Institute has been targeted by vandals, in an incident similar to those at religious and cultural sites across Bendigo.
The building on Pall Mall has had a liquid splashed on it, resulting in damage to the sandstone exterior.
According to RSL Bendigo president Glenn Ludeman the heritage listed honour boards were also damaged.
"It remains unclear whether these important historical artifacts have sustained any irreversible harm," he said.
The correct cleaning method was being determined, "to ensure the preservation of the historical significance and integrity of these heritage items".
"The Bendigo Military Museum and the Veteran community are deeply saddened by this senseless act of vandalism, which disrespects the memory of our servicemen and women who sacrificed for our nation," Mr Ludeman said.
"We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist the Victoria Police force in their investigation."
The Bendigo Boer War Memorial statue at Sidney Myer Place also appeared to be damaged by a similar liquid, as well as the Queen Victoria statue and Sir John Quick bust at the Queen Victoria gardens.
It comes as other memorials and statues were vandalised, including the Mary MacKillop statue at the Sacred Heart Cathedral grounds
The statue's sculptor was seeking professional advice on how to clean it, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst said.
On Sunday, May 5, two people entered the Golden Dragon Museum and damaged multiple statues, paintings and imperial dragon Sun Loong.
Conservators were on site at the museum on Thursday, May 16 to assess the damage and proper cleaning methods.
A vandalism incident was also reported at the White Hills Cemetery, where monuments and graves in the Jewish and Chinese sections were sprayed with an oily substance.
Statues and artefacts at the Stupa were also damaged in a similar way.
Police were investigating whether the incidents were linked.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
