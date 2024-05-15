Cemetery's Jewish, Chinese sites targeted in more alleged vandalism

More religious and cultural sites around Bendigo appear to have been damaged as the search continues for suspects of alleged vandalism attacks at the Golden Dragon Museum and The Great Stupa.
Police have confirmed they have received a report of damage at the White Hills Cemetery similar to that which occurred at the museum.
The cemetery's Jewish monument, graves and Chinese burning tower all appeared to have been stained.
Stonework and statues at the Sacred Heart Cathedral also appeared to have been splashed with a similar substance. The damage at the MacKenzie St site appeared around the same date as the attacks on the museum and the stupa.
Police have alleged that a woman flicked an oily liquid on parading dragons, artwork and statues at the Golden Dragon Museum and The Great Stupa on May 5 resulting in $100,000 in damage.
They have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to about the attack.
Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon described the alleged attacks as "gut-wrenching" and "mind numbingly idiotic".
He said he could only guess at what the motivations were for such an attack.
"Was it an attack on Bendigo? On religion? On other cultures? In this day and age people know these things are less welcome in our city," Mr Lougoon said.
He said the majority of people would see it as a disgraceful act and he was heartened by the response of the community.
"The outpouring of support has been fantastic right across the board," Mr Lougoon said.
"Members of the public, businesses, and other community organisations have expressed their sadness.
"There's not a lot they can do but as a community they are affected too.
"It's gut-wrenching and it's not just me. There are a lot of people affected by this, people who have given their time voluntarily to preserve the culture of their ancestors.
"It's just a kick in the guts."
It was a sentiment echoed by Golden Dragon Museum chief executive officer Hugo Leschen.
"We've had a lot of emails and phone calls from people registering their disgust at what's happened and their support for the museum," Mr Leschen said.
"The silver lining from all this - if there is a silver lining - is the response from the community and their support."
Mr Leschen is keen to let everyone know the museum was still open to the public.
He said conservators from Melbourne would visit the museum on Thursday, May 16 to assess the damage.
"The conservators will assess the damage, identify the liquid and work out a treatment plan," Mr Leschen said.
"They are the same team we worked with on the Loong conservation."
Loong is believed to be the oldest extant parading dragon in the world. There is a photo of Loong parading in Spring Street, Melbourne for Australia's Federation in 1901.
"Loong was made in China about 1900 so it's at least 124 years old," Mr Lougoon said.
He said Loong was the least affected in the alleged attack with the oily liquid on the glossy part of repairs which took place 50 years ago.
"Obviously we're now working towards restoration and remediation of the affects of the attack," Mr Lougoon said.
A spokesperson for Remembrance Parks Central Victorian Remember said a report had been filed with the police over the damage at White Hills Cemetery.
"It looks like a cup of oil has been splashed over the memorials," the spokesperson said.
"It's never nice to find these things. There's been little to no vandalism at that cemetery in the past.
"Cemeteries are public land. They are open places that welcome people and none of us want them closed off."
The spokesperson said insurers would asses the damage and it would be cleaned up as soon as possible.
The Catholic Church was also contacted for comment.
Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
