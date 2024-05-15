Bendigo Advertiser
Cemetery's Jewish, Chinese sites targeted in more alleged vandalism

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 16 2024 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
Stains on monuments at the White Hills Cemetery. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello
Stains on monuments at the White Hills Cemetery. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

More religious and cultural sites around Bendigo appear to have been damaged as the search continues for suspects of alleged vandalism attacks at the Golden Dragon Museum and The Great Stupa.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

