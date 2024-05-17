Two people arrested following damage to multiple Bendigo locations

A pair of alleged vandals who damaged at multiple locations across Bendigo have been arrested.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man and 44-year-old woman from Seabrook, south-west of Melbourne, on Friday, May 17.
The people were yet to be charged, but investigators alleged they used a liquid to damage multiple statues and paintings worth $100,000 at Golden Dragon Museum on May 5, as well as damage at White Hills Cemetery and the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion at Myers Flat.
Acts of vandalism also allegedly occurred at the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial Institute and Sacred Heart Cathedral, although police had not linked the incidents.
Police said the pair were currently assisting police with their enquiries.
Religious and community leaders from across Bendigo banded together on May 17 in a show of unity against recent attacks on sacred and cultural sites.
In a joint statement, the cultural, faith and community leaders spoke of the "personal hurt" to the groups and wider community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.