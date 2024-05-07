Golden Square gem up for grabs in auction, with $1.4 million price tag

An architectural gem and stand out property is headed for auction on May 11 with its potential new owners set to grab a truly unique house.
This Mackenzie Street West property sits on more than 1800 square-metres of real estate and is designed as a split-level home.
Inside the house, potential owners will find four spacious bedrooms, two with attached en-suites, a large living and dining room and a modern kitchen.
There is also a pool and outdoor patio section to enjoy the summer nights in style or host guests around the BBQ.
Adding style to luxury, there are two more generous living areas in the home including a bar.
The property has views across Golden Square and unparalleled tranquility as the house backs onto a nature reserve.
The house has been built close to schools, daycare facilities, public transport, sporting amenities and an array of cafes and pubs.
This gives the future owners a chance to enjoy the best Bendigo has to offer right around the corner.
The property has been valued at between $1.4 and $1.5 million with the auction scheduled to start at 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.