Bumper auction weekend: four charming family homes going under hammer

Would-be homeowners will have their hands full once bidding on a swathe of weekend home auctions.
Four homes ideal for families are slated to go under the hammer in Greater Bendigo on May 4.
Take a look at the list and see if one of the houses jumps out at you.
With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-car carport and a study sitting on a large 1767 square-metre block, this place has more than enough room for the whole family.
The centrepiece and heartbeat of the house lies in its open space kitchen and living room area equipped with a modern and stylish cooktop and bench.
A staple of the property is the greenery surrounding the home allowing the space to get creative with your green thumb.
The house is very close to the massive Lansell Plaza shopping complex.
Agents from Ray White plan to start the auction at 10:30am with the house valued at between $575,000 and $630,000.
Owners of this home will find charming 1930s character meeting modern luxury and comfort.
The property contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study making it perfect for the family.
The main living area welcomes you with its bright atmosphere while the open-plan kitchen, complete with a spacious island bench, caters to those who love to cook.
For those who value sustainability, a 3kW solar system ensures energy efficiency.
The auction has been scheduled to start at 1:30pm with the house valued at between $500,000 and $550,000.
See more pictures of the house by clicking here.
This property boasts three bedrooms, one bathroom and a massive back garden, making it an exceptional opportunity for first home buyers, families, or investors.
It has a split system for heating and cooling to make sure owners have a pleasant living environment regardless of the season.
The home's layout allows anyone living there to have their own privacy while still enjoying a family atmosphere,
Anyone with a bit of gardening knowledge can whip the extra space into something truly special.
The auction is scheduled for 3pm with the house valued at between $470,000 and $510,000.
See inside the home here.
Placed on a good-sized block with well-maintained wooden floorboards and a functional kitchen, this home is perfect for first homebuyers.
The ornate three-metre high ceilings in the lounge, hallway, and main bedroom contribute to the character and charm of the home.
Located a five minute drive from the heart of Bendigo, there is the added convenience of being close to the city to enjoy a day out without being too close to the jam-packed centre.
The auction is expected to start at 12pm with the property valued at between $440,000 and $480,000.
See more pictures of the home here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.