Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

Bumper auction weekend: four charming family homes going under hammer

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated May 2 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Crusoe Road property has been valued at $575,000 to $630,000. Picture from Ray White Bendigo
This Crusoe Road property has been valued at $575,000 to $630,000. Picture from Ray White Bendigo

Would-be homeowners will have their hands full once bidding on a swathe of weekend home auctions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.