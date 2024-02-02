'Charm meets elegance': renovated North Bendigo house could sell for $900k

A four-bedroom house in North Bendigo will go under the hammer on Saturday, February 3 with a price guide of between $900,000 to $990,000.
The house, located at at 37 Caledonia Street, North Bendigo, is a mixture of charm and modern elegance, according to Ray White Bendigo.
"This home offers the perfect fusion of a fully renovated 1953-character house with an extension that has a more contemporary alfresco flow," the auction guide says
The house has three bathrooms and a "chef's dream" kitchen with bespoke island benches and stone details.
It comes with a six-star energy rating and original roof tiles and bricks from Bendigo Property.
The property is up for auction at 2.30pm.
Potential homebuyers can land a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Strathfieldsaye.
The house, at 832 Strathfieldsaye Road, offers "rustic charm and modern comfort" with a living area with a fireplace and three bedrooms with built-in robes.
A sunroom and family room can make an additional living room or fourth bedroom.
Outside there is a garden and shed outside, as well a "dedicated dog grooming salon" which is ideal for pet enthusiasts or people looking to explore the "niche hobby", according to Ray White.
The price guide for the house is between $550,000 and $600,000. The auction is at 11am on Saturday, February 3.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at Kennington is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
The house, at 9 Cockerell Court, comes with a study or fourth bedroom and two large living areas.
A spa provides additional comfort in the backyard and the property has a double carport with storage space in the shed.
The house is located in a "tranquil and established court" close to public transport, school, daycares, and Kennington Village.
The price guide for the house is between $500,000 and $550,000. The auction is at 1pm on Saturday, February 3.
