Want a heritage home or a hobby farm? Make it to one of these auctions

Two properties are going under the hammer on Saturday, April 27 with one of the homes sitting on a large block of land and the other dating back to the early 1900s.
The houses, located in Bendigo and Lockwood, will be up for grabs at 10.30am and noon respectively.
However, the houses are more expensive than the average home in the region, which potential buyers should be aware of.
Buyers have the chance to secure a heritage property with the original elements of the property dating back to the early 1900s.
Sitting on a generous 1500 square-foot lot, the home has 16-foot ceilings, picture railing, sash windows and timber fretwork.
The property also features a well established garden for those with green thumbs to keep and maintain.
It is also located very close to the centre of the city allowing its owners to enjoy the fullness of Bendigo on their doorstep.
The property has been valued at $800,000 with the auction starting at 10:30am.
A piece of tranquil Victorian countryside is up for grabs.
The block is 4.5 hectares in size with a pool, four bedrooms and two bathrooms included along with a massive back garden for pets or even a vegie garden.
The house would suit families given its large sitting rooms, stunning kitchens and open fireplaces to relax alongside on those cold winter nights.
The property has been valued at between $1.3 million and $1.4 million with the auction starting at noon.
