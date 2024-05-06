Lachlan Tardrew breaks Bendigo footy disposals and ranking points record

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key round-four team and player stats from each game, according to Premier Data.
As will be the case all year, readers can see plenty of highlights from the weekend's action with edited videos of all games.
It was the game that broke long-standing BFNL records and made news state-wide.
Sandhurst won by the largest margin in BFNL history and kicked the highest score in league history in their demolition job against Maryborough.
Anyone who enjoys their stats would have been holding out for this one since Saturday afternoon, and they won't be disappointed.
Dragons star midfielder Lachlan Tardrew broke Gisborne's Bradley Bernacki's all-time ranking points score of 274 - which he held for only seven days - with 283.
Tardrew produced video game numbers collecting the most disposals (57) since Premier Data began chronicling BFNL stats.
To go along with his 57 disposals - which went at 85 per cent efficiency - Tardrew also had 19 clearances, eight inside 50s and kicked four goals.
Midfield partner Noah Walsh wasn't far behind, kicking 7.3 from 43 possessions, 14 clearances, 13 inside 50s and 257 ranking points.
A 30-disposal, 12-goal haul from Lachlan Wright also got him over the 200 mark for ranking points.
That trio was among 12 Dragons who surpassed the ton on Saturday.
Magpies co-coach Coby Perry fought hard with 41 disposals, seven clearances, 11 rebound 50s and 160 ranking points.
The team statistics were also understandably ridiculous.
The Dragons had 191-86 contested possessions, 334-114 uncontested possessions, 72-25 clearances, 119-40 marks and 104-16 inside 50s.
The Bloods put up a fight in the first quarter, winning clearances 8-7 and inside 50s 13-11.
But their disposal going forward was poor, and it was perfect for Jack Reaper and Liam Spear to dine out on.
Spear would finish with seven intercept marks and 31 disposals, while Reaper took five.
The Bulldogs ran away with the contest in the second term, dominating the inside 50s 19-4, clearances 16-9 and contested possessions 51-32.
They never relented for the rest of the afternoon and finished plus 69 in contested footy, 91 in uncontested footy, 36 for inside 50s and 48 for hit-outs.
In a rare win on the day for the Bloods, they continue to be one of the best centre clearance sides in the league, winning the stat 16-13.
Bulldogs ruckman Braidon Blake was best afield and did as he pleased with 27 disposals, 37 hit-outs, six clearances, five inside 50s, a goal and 169 ranking points.
Harry Luxmoore was the most damaging forward on day a where he and his front six brethren received silver service.
Luxmoore took eight marks inside 50 and finished with eight goals.
Bradley Bernacki superbly fought through a Tait Poyser tag to finish with 34 disposals and 13 clearances.
Recruit Jackson Cardillo played his best game for the club yet, amassing 26 touches, four clearances, and three goals.
Mr. Consistent Flynn Lakey was as good as ever with 37 disposals and 11 clearances, while Dylan Johnstone appears to be a quality pickup, gathering 29 possessions and a goal.
Liked the look of Macklan Lord coming out of the backline as well.
He did an excellent job in stopping Bloods co-coach Steven Stroobants and provided plenty of run out of the back half with 25 disposals.
The feeling heading in was this was as good a chance as the Roos have had to beat their neighbours in a generation.
It turned into another slaughter.
The Roos were monstered in every facet, most notably at the coalface.
While other areas of their game still need improvement, Square's contested work so far this season has been top-notch.
It was no different on Saturday as they tore apart the Roos midfield, winning contested possession 162-114 and clearances 53-24.
The Roos win against South Bendigo a week earlier has been put into some context given how bad the Bloods were against Gisborne, but the run and carry that epitomised that victory was nowhere to be seen.
Square won uncontested possessions 200-168 and inside 50s 56-35.
When the Roos were able to move the ball forward, Jon Coe (four intercept marks) and Zach Shelton (five intercept marks) had it going straight back over their heads.
Young star Macey Eaton continued his impressive run of form, doing most of Square's grunt work, with 23 of his 29 disposals being contested.
Eaton also had 11 clearances and kicked two goals for 149 ranking points.
Jordan Rosengren was again excellent, with 36 disposals, 13 clearances and ten inside 50s.
Ricky Monti was best on ground, gathering 27 touches, nine clearances, four goals and 173 ranking points.
Monti kicked three of those goals in the first quarter among 10 possessions.
Castlemaine matched Eaglehawk at the contest for the majority of its clash at Canterbury Park.
Overall, the Hawks snuck home in contested possessions 138-137 and clearances 43-41, but it was in the last quarter that they got ahead.
Castlemaine stormed back into the clash during the third stanza and was within 11 points at three-quarter-time, but the Hawks responded, nailing six goals to one in the last term.
This was built around them getting on top where it matters most, winning contested possessions 42-34 and clearances 14-10 in the final term.
Throughout the afternoon, the Hawks controlled possession far better, having 185-139 uncontested possessions and 77-46 uncontested marks.
A significant point of difference was the inside 50 marks as the Hawks clunked 18-5.
The Hawks have decided to go tall down forward this year with Jonty Neaves (three goals), Darcy Richards (two goals), Cameron McGlashan, Bailey Ilsley and Samuel O'Shannessy all capable of commanding key defenders.
Castlemaine, on the other hand, only really has Michael Hartley, who poses an aerial threat in attack, and he had to split time in the ruck on Saturday.
Hartley was the Magpie's best, having 20 disposals, 18 hit-outs, six clearances, four inside 50s, two goals and 147 ranking points.
Ben Thompson was the Hawks' highest-rated player, amassing 34 disposals, six effective tackles, eight clearances, seven inside 50s, two goals, and 172 ranking points.
Billy Evans wasn't far behind, with 33 touches, six clearances and a goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.