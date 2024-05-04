Dragons shatter all-time BFNL margin and scoring records at Maryborough

Sandhurst has broken all kinds of BFNL records in its massive 54.23 (347) to 2.2 (14) victory over a battling Maryborough.
Their score of 54.23 (347) is the largest on BFNL record, surpassing South Bendigo's 49.28 (322) against Kennington in round six of the 1990 season.
The margin of 333 points also surpasses the record margin (301 points), which also happened that day between the Bloods and Kennington.
Maryborough couldn't have picked a worse time to play the best two sides in the competition - Gisborne and Sandhurst - who have teams full of hungry players fighting to retain selection.
It's no secret the Magpies are at a low ebb, but Dragons coach Ashley Connick said their endeavour on Saturday couldn't be questioned.
"They (Maryborough) are in a tough spot currently with injuries to key players," Connick said.
"We admire them staying together and playing the way they did.
"They still played proper footy when they could have easily thrown everyone behind the ball, so I must commend their efforts."
Lachlan Wright kicked a bag of 12 while Fergus Greene nailed seven.
The Premier Data stats will be very interesting on Monday, with Bradley Bernacki's record of 274 points from last week likely to be surpassed within seven days.
Midfield guns Noah Walsh (seven goals) and Lachlan Tardrew (four goals) had monster afternoons and were voted as their side's two best.
James Coghlan was also impressive while Cooper Smith is close to his best footy.
"Cooper (Smith) is a star," Connick said.
"He had shoulder surgery after last season, so we've eased him into it off half-back, but when he's running at full strength, he's a genuine A-grade midfielder."
Co-coach Bryce Curnow played his first seniors game of 2024 and kicked five majors, playing predominantly forward.
Connick said the club is glad with their play-it-safe approach of easing Curnow back into the side from his knee concern.
It's tough to assess how good your side really was when there is such a gulf in class, but Connick was pleased with how his boys stuck to their fundamentals.
"We just wanted to play four quarters of Sandhurst footy, and it was pleasing that the boys did that," Connick said.
"We ran hard for each other and shared the footy, which is exactly what we wanted as we're heading into a five-game stretch against good sides."
The Dragons should notch up another big win next week against a struggling South Bendigo before a week off due to the split round.
