Match Report

Dragons shatter all-time BFNL margin and scoring records at Maryborough

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 4 2024 - 7:58pm, first published 7:57pm
Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh had a massive game against Maryborough kicking seven goals. Picture by Adam Bourke
Sandhurst has broken all kinds of BFNL records in its massive 54.23 (347) to 2.2 (14) victory over a battling Maryborough.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

