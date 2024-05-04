BFNL: Scintillating Bulldogs run riot against a depleted South Bendigo

A red-hot Gisborne humbled a depleted South Bendigo side at Harry Trott Oval.
Missing key players Aidan Avery (Pioneers duties), ruckman Riley Walsh and quality midfielder Anthony Zimmerman from last week's side, the Bloods were no match for their premiership-contending opponents.
The Bulldogs' 28.18 (186) to 4.7 (31) win was a statement that they intend to be ruthless in 2024.
They have pushed premiership favourites Sandhurst and thrashed the sides they should have in Maryborough (258 points) and the Bloods.
Bulldogs coach Rob Waters couldn't have been more impressed with the performance.
"We got away well after quarter time, and I thought it was some of the best footy we've played in a while," Waters said.
"Although we won last week, we still had a bit to prove after that Sandhurst defeat, so it was nice to get our sort of footy flowing ahead of a very important month."
There were limited signs of a blowout in the first term, with the Bloods cracking in.
While the Bulldogs went into the quarter-time break up by 17 points, it arguably should have been even, with both sides' disposal poor.
It was evident, though, that the Bulldogs had that extra bit of class when entering forward 50.
They were able to hit up targets late in the term, including Matthew Merrett, who took a big mark on the siren and saluted.
The Bloods, on the other hand, lacked composure when going forward and blasted long in hope, which suited Bulldogs skipper Jack Reaper to a tee, with the gun defender cutting off most Bloods' offensive forays.
The hammer blow was delivered in the second term as the Bulldogs tightened the screws to produce an excellent quarter of footy.
It took until the 20-minute mark for the Bloods to register a proper inside 50, and in that time, the Bulldogs had already nailed five majors.
"We knew they'd come to play after a poor second half against Kangaroo Flat, and they definitely matched it with us in the first quarter," Waters said.
"We had to make a couple of structural changes at quarter-time and get the boys to pull their fingers out, but our application following that was completely different.
"Tait Poyser put a tag on Brad (Bernacki), and he got thrown around a bit, but while they were worried about him, we were still scoring freely from the midfield with our other guys."
Harry Luxmoore was immense in the second term, kicking three goals on a career-best day for the young star.
He finished with eight and looks every bit as dangerous as established guns Pat McKenna or Jack Scanlon.
"Harry has worked pretty hard over pre-season and has some good confidence about him having won his cricket grand final, but once that was over, he was straight into getting himself right for footy," Waters said.
"He's keen to listen and is learning a heap from our forward line coach, Shaun Cassidy, which is giving him reward for effort, as we saw on Saturday.
"Plus, with McKenna and Scanlon around him this year, he can let off the leash as there is less focus on him."
The game was dead and buried at half-time, with the Bulldogs leading by 68 points.
Braidon Blake was a clear best-on-ground and appears to be relishing being the number one ruck in the BFNL currently.
With the Bloods missing their main ruck, Riley Walsh, Blake could do as he pleased, and his tap work was the start of many Bulldogs goals throughout the afternoon.
Midfield recruit Jackson Cardillo played his best game for the club so far, while Macklan Lord did a terrific job in nullifying Bloods skipper Steven Stroobants.
Bloods defender Blake Poyser exited the game in the first half through injury, while the Bulldogs took no risks with Zach Vescovi, who rolled his ankle shortly after half-time.
The Bulldogs face a resurgent Golden Square at Gardiner Reserve in round five, while another tough day awaits the Bloods at the QEO versus Sandhurst.
