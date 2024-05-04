Death, taxes... and Golden Square beating Kangaroo Flat in the BFNL

There's exciting signs from the newcomers to the team such as Macey Eaton (29 disposals, 11 clearances) and the pacy Zac Tickell (15 disposals), who both kicked two goals, and athletic forward/ruckman Kai Daniels, while it was the Bulldogs' best offensive performance of the season, with their tally of 106 coming on the back of scores of 59 (v Eaglehawk), 49 (v Strathfieldsaye) and 78 (Castlemaine) in their first three games.