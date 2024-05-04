Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Death, taxes... and Golden Square beating Kangaroo Flat in the BFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 5 2024 - 3:32pm, first published May 4 2024 - 7:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square midfielder Jordan Rosengren who had 36 possessions and 13 clearances was among the Bulldogs' best players in their 46th-straight win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Golden Square midfielder Jordan Rosengren who had 36 possessions and 13 clearances was among the Bulldogs' best players in their 46th-straight win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

THERE'S a saying that in life both death and taxes are certainties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.