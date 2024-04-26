New kids on the Borough: Two Greys Cafe wants to reflect Eaglehawk's people

Eaglehawk's knack for community spirit was the draw card when business owners Jareth Richardson and Aaron Clay decided to set up shop.
After a busy first few days at their new spot Two Greys Cafe, which opened on Wednesday, April 24, it appears the hospitality pair were not mislead.
"Overwhelming is probably the first thing that comes to mind," Mr Richardson said.
"As soon as we posted on the groups that we were opening people started getting excited about it ... and so far it's been very well received from the local community."
The creative team behind White Hills favourite Omari, Mr Richardson said Two Greys' customer base did not stop at the Borough.
"We had amazing loyalty with customers from Omari ... so a lot of people come in from there," he said.
"And to see them come and travel from the other side of town to come support us has been amazing."
Two Greys represents a new chapter for the pair after a fire ripped through buildings at the Garden for the Future in February, and forced the temporary closure of Omari.
"We turned into hermits after [the fire] ... it was devastating," Mr Richardson said.
"But when the idea [of Two Greys] was floated, I got a little bit of a spark back.
"I knew that throwing myself into a new project is what I needed to do."
Mr Richardson and Mr Clay said they jumped at the opportunity to take over the space at the rear of the Park Hotel, poetically once also reportedly gutted by fire in the 1800s, and renovated the shop in three and a half weeks.
The name and logo - two greyhounds embraced in a Ying and Yang - paid homage to the pair's "life outside of work", their dogs.
"They are our balance ... outside of work," Mr Ricardson said.
Mr Clay said the menu at the eatery was centred around cafe favourites made with local produce where possible.
For first time visitors, the Berry Biscoff Waffles and Greys' Big Breakfast were a good place to start, he said.
As time passed Mr Clay hoped the cafe would evolve to reflect the people who lived and worked around it.
"[We have] been talking to the actual locals getting to know them ... and collecting their feedback to be able to personalise our business and our offerings to the community," he said.
"We want to become a bit of a community hub."
Two Greys Cafe is open at 7 High Street, Eaglehawk from Wednesday to Sunday.
