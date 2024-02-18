'Suspicious' fire causes 'significant damage' to Omari Bendigo restaurant

A "suspicious" early morning blaze has caused "significant damage" and forced the temporary closure of the Omari Bendigo restaurant in White Hills.
Gates to the Garden for the Future at Bendigo Botanic Gardens, where the restaurant is located along with a council operated function centre and community room, remained shut on Sunday, February 18 while police investigated the cause of the fire.
Police said they were called to Hamelin Street to reports of flames coming out of the roof of a business about 5.45am on Sunday. It remained unclear where the fire broke out.
The fire was being treated suspicious and an arson chemist would attend the scene later on February 18, police said.
Police tape had also been hung up across the damaged building with at least two police cars on scene.
In a statement on social media Omari Bendigo said it would remain closed "until we receive further instructions on how to proceed".
"Operating is not feasible while the area is assessed," the statement read.
"Unfortunately, we do not have any further information at hand and we will work with local authorities."
An total of three fire crews managed to bring the fire under control in around 30 minutes, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus knocked down the fire, while Ambulance Victoria were also on scene to monitor the health of emergency services.
A spokesperson for City of Greater Bendigo said the incident "remains an active investigation".
