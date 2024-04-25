'It is just a special feeling': Anzac Day at home still strikes a chord

"To get to (host Anzac Day) here, where I live, is just a special feeling. It really is."
This is the pride held by Huntly Memorial Hall president and Australia Army veteran Stephen Hodges as he led the Anzac Day service in his local community in front of hundreds of people.
The 9am service was held in the Garden of Remembrance, adjacent to the hall, and included a march, music from the Bendigo Brass band and guest speakers.
Mr Hodges said the turn-out was incredible for a small community to support the service and remember those who fought for Australia.
During his speech, Mr Hodges said it was the 31st service in Huntly and there had been more than 100 service men and women from the area who had enlisted and have since passed away.
Although surprised at the sheer number of people who attended the service, Mr Hodges said it showed how deeply the respect for former and fallen service people was held in Huntly.
"It is very surprising, when you think of the other events happening in Bendigo including the main march in town," he said.
"To get this many locals and people coming through is great, it really is."
On a personal note, Mr Hodges said he had always held a close connection to Anzac Day.
"I joined the army back in 1976 so Anzac Day is always a big deal and it always has been a big deal ever since I was a member (of the armed forces)," he said.
One of the guest speakers at the service spoke about the role animals have played in helping Australians during wartime.
Service animals including horses, dogs and pigeons aided Australians overseas by carrying the wounded, ferrying messages and transporting guns and machinery.
The service ended with a morning tea in the hall.
