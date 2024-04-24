Gallery: Huge crowds gather for the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Bendigo

Thousands of people have braced the early morning chill to pay respects to those whose served and died in all wars for Anzac Day at Bendigo's Soldiers Memorial Institute.
Crowds formed from before 5.30am on Thursday, April 25, stretching from the Shamrock Hotel to View Street.
"It was great. It was a sea of people, it was amazing," RSL Bendigo president Glenn Ludemann said.
"It was a wonderful turnout, it was respectful. So many young people as well.
"We've got 103,021 war dead we're honouring here. Every one of those individuals has a story to be told."
Across Bendigo today thousands more people will be taking part in ceremonies and services in Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk, Huntly, Heathcote and beyond.
