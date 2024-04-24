Anzac Day live: everything you need from services and events around Bendigo

Good morning and welcome to our special coverage of the Anzac Day events in and around Bendigo.
If you are at a service or commemorating Anzac Day elsewhere we would love to hear what you are doing and what the day means to you. Please send through any photos or notes below or to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Stay with us for live updates from Anzac services and events around Bendigo.
With that, here is the blog - it may take a second to load:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.