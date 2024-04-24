A hundred will turn up at Woodvale, but small is significant this Anzac Day

Woodvale poet Daryl Barnes is encouraging the community to attend their local ANZAC day service this year, no matter the size.
Mr Barnes will be reading a new poem at the Woodvale Dawn Service, which was attended by 80 to 100 people last year.
"Compared to Bendigo or any of the ones in town, it wouldn't probably stack up, but for a country service here, it's pretty significant," said Mr Barnes.
Mr Barnes was asked to share his poem, Remembering, at the Woodvale Dawn Service after one of his friends, who is one of its organisers, read it and thought it would add to the ceremony.
Mr Barnes said he felt for anyone who was suffering mentally and physically as a result of their service.
"I wouldn't be real keen on rushing and putting my hand up to go and fight overseas or anywhere when I was a young bloke," he said.
"The people who did put themselves out there and put themselves at risk, I think they deserve a pat on the back or whatever you can give."
Mr Barnes' poem examines the effects of conflict across the world and calls for peace and compromise.
"Especially the second part is from watching too much TV news about what's going on around the world and why," Mr Barnes said.
"I just made a bit of a comment about wishing they'd wake up to themselves and live in peace."
We've all gathered here quietly, pre dawn together
To pay out respects, no matter what the weather
To our young men who sent, to some far-off shore
To wage war with an enemy, they'd never known before
Rightly or wrongly, under orders they'd been drilled
Innocent but vulnerable, became trained and highly skilled
But some would never return from the combat they fought
Only psychologically suffering soldiers, survived but distraught
Kept their heads down in the trenches, as the battled raged round
Explosions and gunfire, in nightmares, still echoes the sound
And the injuries they received, they took homeward to heal
Leaving scars many and varied, imagine how they'd feel
No modern day warfare, with its widespread destruction
Civilians keep paying the price, from their leaders instruction
What hope has the future, what seeds will be sown
With conflicting beliefs, when inbred anger, is all they've ever known
It raises the question, about why can't mankind
Stop all this hatred, and stop being so blind
Refrain from retaliation, using military force
Turn back the tide, try compromising as a resource
Overnight, we can't change the world, but we can set an example
Show how to get along, with an integrated nationality sample
So at this ANZAC DAY service, as we observe a minutes silence
Why not pray for world peace, using love and not violence
DAWN SERVICE AND GUNFIRE BREAKFAST What: Dawn Service, followed by a gunfire breakfast. From 7.30am, breakfast will be available for a gold coin donation at the RSL. When: 6 am - 9 am. Where: Camp Hill Memorial, Camp St
COMMEMORATION SERVICE: What: VIPs, Guest Speaker, ADF Catafalque Party from Puckapunyal, local school choirs, clergy, and Heathcote singers. When: 10 am. Where: Heathcote RSL, 127 High St
WREATH LAYING: What: Commemorative wreath laying. When: 10.45am. Where: Heathcote Cenotaph
MARCH: What: March along High St. When: 11.15am. Where: From High St
LUNCH: What: Lunch, $10 per person. When: 11.30. Where: Heathcote RSL, 127 High St. Two-up, refreshments and raffles throughout the afternoon.
DAWN SERVICE: What: Dawn Service. When: 6:00 - 7:00am. Where: Pearce Reserve, Mandurang Rd
DAWN SERVICE: What: Dawn Service followed by breakfast at the Maldon RSL. When: 5:45am Where: The Cenotaph, Maldon Shire Gardens High Street.
MARCH: What: Commemorative march. When: 10.30 am. Where: Outside Maldon Primary School, 109 High Street.
SERVICE: What: The march will be followed by an ANZAC Day service at 11:00am. When: 11 am. Where: The Cenotaph, Maldon Shire Gardens High Street.
What: Service including the stories of several local, well-known service members. When: 9:30 - 10:30am. Where: Borella Park, 2 Allen Street
DAWN SERVICE: What: Dawn service. When: 5:45 am - 6:45 am. Where: Soldiers' Memorial Park, High St
MARCH AND SERVICE: What: March, followed by refreshments and BBQ at the Wedderburn RSL. When: 11 am - 12 pm. Where: Soldiers' Memorial Park, High St
What: Dawn Service, followed by complimentary gunfire breakfast. When: 6 am. Where: Woodvale Hall, 34 Dalys Rd
