Watch it here: Bendigo's Anzac Day mid-morning march

Could'nt get to the 2024 Anzac Day main march in Bendigo? We livestreamed it for you.
If you missed the Anzac Day dawn service in Bendigo you can catch up here.
We have also published a list of Anzac Day events in Bendigo and central Victoria.
You can expect more stories and picture galleries throughout Anzac Day as our journalists and photographers pay our respects to servicepeople past and present.
And while you have a moment, you can read a few of the Anzac Day stories we have written so far including this yarn about World War One hero May Hennessy.
And while small, some of the regional services will be mighty in Anzac Spirit. Find out what's happening at Woodvale this morning, and a poignant poem written by Daryl Barnes that will be part of the day.
