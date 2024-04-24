Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Watch it here: Bendigo's Anzac Day mid-morning march

Updated April 25 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could'nt get to the 2024 Anzac Day main march in Bendigo? We livestreamed it for you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.