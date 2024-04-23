Find out what is happening in your local community this ANZAC Day

It is coming to that time of the year where we as a nation mark Australia's involvement in World War One and all subsequent conflicts our troops have fought in. Anzac Day, April 25, is usually commemorated by dawn services, gunfire breakfasts, marches and the occasional game of two-up. The Bendigo Advertiser has compiled a list of where Anzac Day services will be held and what they will entail.
A busy day lies ahead for the Bendigo District RSL and its veterans on April 25.
The day will start with a dawn service march from Bull Street to the Soldiers Memorial Institute on Pall Mall at 5.45am.
A 6am dawn service and a 6.30am gunfire breakfast will take place at the institute as well.
Later in the morning the RSL Club on Havilah Road will open to patrons while at 10am there will be a form up in front of the Bendigo TAFE building on McRae Street.
This is for the 10.15am march to the Soldiers Memorial Institute where the morning service will take place and from 1.30pm to 5pm there will be two-up at the club.
There will be a dawn service at 6am at the kangaroo Flat war memorial and a 9am service.
After the 9am service there will be a free sausage sizzle at the RSL Hall on Station Street.
The dawn service in Eaglehawk will take place in Brassey Square, outside the former town hall, in front of the war memorial at 6am.
There will be a 6.30am gunfire breakfast at the Eaglehawk fire station at 6.30am followed by an 8.30am morning service in front of the war memorial in Brassey Square.
It will be a jam-packed afternoon in Heathcote for Anzac Day with the dawn service at 6am at Lone Pine Memorial on Camp Hill.
This will be followed by a gunfire breakfast in the hall next to the venue.
At 7.30am there will be a breakfast in the RSL Hall with a gold coin donation followed by a 10am service in the RSL Hall with guests speakers, school appearances and official guests.
A wreath-laying service will take place at 10.45am and a march along High Street at 11.15am with military vehicles in the parade.
A lunch will be put on for $10 per person from 11.30am onwards with two-up and raffles taking place throughout the afternoon.
Soldiers Memorial Park on the Calder Highway will be the sight of the dawn service at 6am.
This will be followed by a march at 10.45am from the Mechanics Institute to the RSL garden where an 11am service will commence for the wider community.
The dawn service for the Inglewood-Bridgewater RSL sub branch will take place in Bridgewater at the Memorial Hall. Special guest speaker for this service will be former East Loddon P12 student Will Stringer.
Mr Stringer attended ANZAC Cove during an ANZAC service whilst representing the school in 2018.
There will also be an 8.30am service at Rheola with Brian Gladman, member of the Western Front Association, acting as guest speaker.
The 11am service will be at the Inglewood cenotaph with Danny Forrest, principal of the Wedderburn High school, speaking to the crowds.
Master of ceremonies at all events will be Michael Hobson, President of Inglewood-Bridgewater RSL and life member of the RSL.
Dawn Service will take place at the Rochester Cemetery on the morning of April 25 with people being asked to assemble by 5.45am.
The service will fire up at 6am and conclude at 6.30am.
A gunfire breakfast will be available at the completion of the service, provided, as always, by the volunteers from the Rochester Lions Club.
The RSL branch are asking is for $5 donation to help cover the costs that the Lions club are spending for the day.
