Watch it live: see Bendigo's Anzac Day dawn service as it unfolds

Can't get to the 2024 Anzac Day dawn service in Bendigo? We will livestream it from this webpage.
We expect to bring you live video from 6am but that will hinge on when proceedings get underway.
You can watch a separate livestream of the Bendigo Anzac Day march after 10.00am. Check our website for more details.
We have also published a list of Anzac Day events in Bendigo and central Victoria.
You can expect more stories and picture galleries throughout Anzac Day as our journalists and photographers pay our respects to servicepeople past and present.
And while you have a moment, you can read a few of the Anzac Day stories we have written so far including this yarn about World War One hero May Hennessy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.