Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Watch it live: see Bendigo's Anzac Day dawn service as it unfolds

April 24 2024 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A moment of reflection at Bendigo's 2023 dawn service. Picture by Darren Howe
A moment of reflection at Bendigo's 2023 dawn service. Picture by Darren Howe

Can't get to the 2024 Anzac Day dawn service in Bendigo? We will livestream it from this webpage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.