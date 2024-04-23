Pop-up ice skating rink to lift Bendigo's Hargreaves Mall this winter

Lace up your skates, Hargreaves Mall is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a pop-up ice skating rink to be installed for the winter school holidays.
The rink will be followed up by permanent landscaping including seating, shade and a stage in the city's latest attempt to reinvigorate the Mall.
The pop-up ice skating rink would measure 20 metres by 10 metres and open from 10am to 9pm from June 28 to July 14.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she looked forward to the new activation bringing "a range of people day and night, into the city centre".
"We cannot wait to see our community take to the ice," she said.
"We really encourage Mall traders to plan for this installation and consider how they can help contribute to a fantastic winter festival atmosphere, similar to what we see in many North American and European cities, while the rink is open.
"It will be like our very own Christmas in July."
Ticket prices include skate hire and would cost $24 for adults 16 years and above, $19 concessions aged six to15 years, $15 two to five-year-olds, $68 for a family of four.
Groups of 10 or more would be $18 per person and penguin pal hire, to help new skaters find their feet, would be $10.
The ice skating rink would replace the pop-up fake grass park and seating area adjacent to the mall's big screen.
The Mall will also get new permanent landscaping work done, including a fake grass area and three shade canopy structures, which the city hopes will soften the area.
New tables, seating, umbrellas and a stage will also be installed as well as new garden beds.
"This is an action within the City of Greater Bendigo's Hargreaves Mall Action Plan and responds to feedback from the community and traders wanting more colour, shade and softness in the area," Cr Metcalf said.
"All components of the landscaping will be built offsite and installation is expected to take about a week and be delivered in August 2024."
The landscaping was designed by Plantabox following a public tender process and the project would cost about $500,000, which came from an existing council budget previously allocated for a shade pavilion.
In September 2023, council agreed for the money to be redirected to landscaping and other initiatives outlined in the Hargreaves Mall Action Plan.
This winter, the popular family event Electric Wonderland will also return to Rosalind Park.
The event will run from June 28 to July 14 and feature light installations celebrating the Lunar Year of the Dragon, gastronomy laser lights and a 40 metre replica of the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
"Over several years, Electric Wonderland has developed into a must-see attraction and has become a beacon for winter fun during the school holidays," Cr Metcalf said.
"It's wonderful to see it reimagined each year and I can't wait to see how organisers present another fantastic show for our community," Cr Metcalf said.
Electric Wonderland will be open daily, Sunday to Thursday 6pm to 9pm, and Friday and Saturday 6pm to 10pm.
