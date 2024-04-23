Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Council

Pop-up ice skating rink to lift Bendigo's Hargreaves Mall this winter

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
April 23 2024 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo tourism manager Terry Karamaloudis, Bendigo Tourism board member Nicole McNamara and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf at the site of the new Hargreaves Mall pop up ice skating rink. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
City of Greater Bendigo tourism manager Terry Karamaloudis, Bendigo Tourism board member Nicole McNamara and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf at the site of the new Hargreaves Mall pop up ice skating rink. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Lace up your skates, Hargreaves Mall is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a pop-up ice skating rink to be installed for the winter school holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.