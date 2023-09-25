Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Council

Bendigo councillors vote for three-year Hargreaves Mall action plan

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:02am, first published September 25 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hargreaves Mall in 2020. Picture by Darren Howe
Hargreaves Mall in 2020. Picture by Darren Howe

City of Greater Bendigo council is hoping three years of landscaping and amenity works will improve the functionality and appearance of the troubled Hargreaves Mall, after endorsing a new action plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.