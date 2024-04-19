Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Young Bloods strike gold on aths field at junior nationals

By Nathan Dole
Updated April 19 2024 - 11:06pm, first published 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Scott Sidley

SOUTH Bendigo clubmates Rhys Hansen and Connor Wilson struck gold across the final two days of Athletics Australia's national junior field and track championships in Adelaide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.