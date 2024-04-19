Young Bloods strike gold on aths field at junior nationals

SOUTH Bendigo clubmates Rhys Hansen and Connor Wilson struck gold across the final two days of Athletics Australia's national junior field and track championships in Adelaide.
Waaia-based Hansen went higher than rivals in Thursday's final as he cleared a height of 3.90 metres to be the under-17 pole vault champion.
Victory capped thousands of hours spent travelling from Waaia for training sessions with coach Peter Barrett at Athletics Bendigo's home in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
In Friday's finale to the week-long championships it was Wilson who shone in the under-16 shot put.
Wilson's mark of 16.85m sealed victory.
McDermid ran a season best of 3:59.80 to be fourth in the second of the final runs and was fifth fastest overall.
South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell ran the 800m in 2:29.23 to be eighth in Friday's final for the under- 16 class.
On Thursday, Bendigo University's Abbey Reid clocked a season best of 10:06.58 as she raced to seventh place in the under-17 3000m.
Eaglehawk's Amalie Southern clocked a season best time of 8:06.69 to be eighth in the under-15 2000m steeplechase.
Kate Wilson from Eaglehawk AC contested the under-16 triple jump and hit a mark of 10.25m, wind reading of -0.4, to be 14th.
A leap of 5.41 metres clinched a bronze medal for Eaglehawk's Nate Ralton in the under-14 triple jump.
Ralton was the last of Athletics Bendigo Region's squad which wore the Big V to compete in Adelaide.
