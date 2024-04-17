Rush on medals keeps rolling at national junior aths championships

A RUSH on medals by Athletics Bendigo Region kept rolling in Wednesday's action at Athletics Australia national junior field and track titles in Adelaide.
Among the highs was the bronze medal-winning feat by Bendigo University's Abbey Reid in the under-17 2000m steeplechase.
The rising star from Uni Pride cleared the 76.2m obstacles to reach the finish line in 7minutes 15.45seconds.
At hammer throw it was South Bendigo's Kai Norton who jumped up the rankings on his final attempt.
Norton's mark of 53.05m was a season best and earned silver in the under-16 class.
A big campaign began with the seven-discipline heptathlon and was followed by Tuesday's javelin in which he hit a season best 44.73m to be seventh.
Norton's medal win followed Bloods' clubmate Emma Orme who reached a season best of 3.25m at pole vault to be third in Tuesday evening's under-18s final.
It was season best performances for three Eaglehawk clubmates at Wednesday's meet.
Kate Wilson cleared 1.62m to be seventh in the under-16 high jump.
The teen will contest Thursday's triple jump.
Scarlett Southern ran the 400m in 58.23 to be sixth in her heat.
Lewis McIntosh from the Two Blues clocked a season best of 51.52 to be fourth in his heat of the under-17s 400m.
At 200m hurdles it was Nicholas Hietbrink from Bendigo Harriers who completed his heat in 32.57 seconds to be seventh.
Eaglehawk's Nate Ralton hit 10.64m to be seventh in the under-14 triple jump final.
South Bendigo's Amber Fox reached a mark of 10.54m in under-18s shot put which followed a season best of 35.13m to be 14th in Tuesday's discus final.
In action on Thursday will be Abbey Reid, under-17 3000m; Eaglehawk's Amalie Southern, under-15
2000m steeple; South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell, under-16 800m, and Mia Schodde, under-14 high jump.
Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson will run the under-16 200m.
A leading medal contender is Waaia-based Rhys Hansen who competes for South Bendigo and is in the under-17 pole vault.
The under-16 discus field includes South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour and Kai Norton.
