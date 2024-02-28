Great start for Bloods at state track and field championships

SOUTH Bendigo went on a gold medal-winning spree at the weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's state track and field championships.
The Bloods claimed five gold, one silver and two bronze medals at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
Medals also went Eaglehawk's way, Bendigo Harriers and to Bendigo University.
A three-time national shot put champion, Emma Berg from South Bendigo AC marked her fifth state open title victory.
Berg's mark of 16.46 metres was the best at state titles since 1985.
Berg is coached by Peter Barrett and will now focus on competition in New Zealand and the Australian titles.
As well as competing, Berg also coaches Connor Wilson in shot put.
A best of 17.61m by Connor broke his own residential record as he struck gold in the under-16 final.
On the track it was South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell who charged to victory in the under-16 1500m final.
A time of 4:41.91 was just 0.4 seconds away from the under-15 record she set at last year's titles.
The talented teen is part of the squad coached by Birmingham Commonwealth Games runner and cross-country star Andy Buchanan.
Another of the young Bloods, Tyler Fynch ran the 1500m in 4:31 to be the under-15 champion.
At high jump, South Bendigo's Mia Schodde cleared 1.50m to be the under-14 champion.
Silver for the Bloods went the way of Kai Norton after he threw the hammer 42.01m in the under-16s final.
Norton put the shot 14.63m to be third in the under-16 shot put as clubmate Jasper Seymour was fourth on 14.42m.
A big weekend for Norton included fourth in the high jump and eighth in the 100m.
Amber Fox from South Bendigo earned bronze after a mark of 11.05m in the under-18 shot put.
The Bloods also had Mia Schodde in the 100m and long jump finals and Charlie Sullivan in a 100m duel.
Bendigo University celebrated striking gold as Abbey Reid charged to victory in the under-17 2000m steeplechase.
Reid leapt and ran her way to the line in 7:11.
Uni clubmate Avery McDermid ran the 1500m in 4:02.20 to be fourth in the under-17 class.
Talented field athlete Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers earned gold after she hurled the hammer 44.75m in the under-17 final.
Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham again surpassed the 50m mark to claim bronze in the open hammer.
Graham hurled the 4kg implement 50.14m.
A leap of 1.55m earnt Kate Wilson equal second place in the under-16 high jump.
The Hawks' Jorja Morrison reached 5.16m at long jump in the under-20 class to be third.
It was bronze for the Borough's Tahlia Blight after she ran the under-15 400m in 1:00.09.
Blight also qualified for the 100m where she was eighth.
Amalie Southern contested the gruelling 2000m steeplechase and clocked 8:26.39 to claim silver in under-15 division.
Nate Ralton leapt 4.84m to be third in the under-14 long jump and also ran in the 100m final where he was fourth.
Hawks' clubmates Lewis McIntosh and Scarlett Southern, 400m; Isabella Noonan, 100m and 400m, capped plenty of training by qualifying for finals.
Weekend two of the state titles starts at 5.45pm this Friday at Lakeside.
A LEAP of 2.61 metres at pole vault has put Jordyn Lewis in Athletics Bendigo Region's record books.
The rising star from South Bendigo Athletics Club was in top form at last Saturday's field and track meet in Flora Hill.
Although the Shield League season is done, Bendigo's meet drew competitors from all four of the region's clubs.
For many it was a chance to strive for personal and season bests.
At pole vault, South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen cleared 4.01m in the lead-up to this weekend's final at Athletics Victoria's state titles.
The talented teen from Waaia will be one of the vaulters to watch at Lakeside.
Another vaulter bound for the states will be Bloods' clubmate Emma Orme.
It was a closely-fought duel in the Mile.
Eaglehawk's Gordon Muir ran 1609m in 5:32.97 as University's Mitch Fitzgerald and Grace Mulqueen fought on in 5:33 and 5:42 to be second and third.
Leg five in the non-AVSL series began with sprint hurdles in which Eaglehawk's Sam Storer and Antony Langdon contested the 110m and 100m distances.
Other wins went to Nicholas Hietbrink from Bendigo Harriers, and Jordyn Lewis from South Bendigo.
In the first of men's 100m heats, Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm and James Cations fought out a great finish.
Honours went to Chisholm in 12.28 as Cations clocked 12.30.
It was a winning double for the Evans siblings from Bendigo Harriers.
Caitlin took out heat one in 13.74 and Eliza the second in 15.88.
A newcomer to the Hawks' squad this season, James Cations ruled the 400m in 56.73.
The mixed 3000m went the way of Mitch Fitzgerald in 11:43 from Bendigo Little Athletics' young star Milanke Haasbroek, 12:19.
Best at triple jump were Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, 13.07, and Sam Storer, 11.51.
Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics reached 10.19m.
The javelin was ruled by Daniel Chisholm, 36.90m; and Bendigo Harriers clubmates Connor Clarke, 32.63m; Josh Evans, 31.98m.
Also in great form at javelin were Eliza and Caitlin Evans on marks of 24.49m and 23.85m.
Renowned for vaulting, Emma Orme achieved the afternoon's best mark of 10.39m at shot put.
