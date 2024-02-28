Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Great start for Bloods at state track and field championships

By Nathan Dole
February 28 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo Athletics Club shot put star Emma Berg. Picture by Scott Sidley
South Bendigo Athletics Club shot put star Emma Berg. Picture by Scott Sidley

SOUTH Bendigo went on a gold medal-winning spree at the weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's state track and field championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.