Bloods clubmates gear up for shotput battle at national athletics titles

SOUTH Bendigo clubmates Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson will do battle in Friday's under-16 shot put at Athletics Australia's national junior field and track titles in Adelaide.
A showdown featuring the Bloods brothers starts at 11am on the final day of the championships.
The lead-up for Norton and Seymour included the discus, which was held on Thursday.
Several athletes from Bendigo region will contest Friday's finals.
Among them will be South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell in the under-16 800m at 12.40pm.
A time of 2:16.76 earned third place in Thursday's heat.
After winning bronze in the under-17 800m earlier in the meet Bendigo University's Avery McDermid will race the 1500m final at 11.35am.
Eaglehawk's Nate Ralton will contest the under-14 long jump from 2pm.
In Thursday's competition Mia Schodde from South Bendigo cleared a season best mark of 1.50m to be equal sixth in the under-14 high jump.
Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson ran the 200m in 23.71 to be fifth in his heat for the under-16 class.
Also in action on Thursday were University's Abbey Reid, under-17 3000m; Eaglehawk's Kate Wilson, under-16 triple jump, and Amalie Southern, under-15 2000m steeplechase.
The under-17 pole vault featured Waaia teenager Rhys Hansen who is a member of South Bendigo AC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.