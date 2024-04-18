Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bloods clubmates gear up for shotput battle at national athletics titles

By Nathan Dole
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:42pm
South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell competing in Adelaide. Picture by Scott Sidley
SOUTH Bendigo clubmates Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson will do battle in Friday's under-16 shot put at Athletics Australia's national junior field and track titles in Adelaide.

