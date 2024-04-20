Young gun named Sandhurst's premier cricketer for 2023-24 season

Emerging fast bowler Zac Sims has claimed a maiden best-and-fairest award for the Sandhurst Cricket Club after a thrilling vote count.
The 22-year-old polled 55 votes to win the club's Noel Turner Memorial Award as men's first XI player of the year.
Just a single vote behind in second place was wicket-keeper/batter Ash Gray, while opening bat Tom Starr was one further vote back in third after an excellent first season with the Dragons.
Sims finished the year with 23 wickets at an average of 13.61 while also playing several important innings with the bat, making 178 runs for the year.
The Dragons have reappointed Dylan Gibson as their senior men's assistant for next season, while star all-rounder Taylor Beard will continue in his role as assistant coach.
In the women's first XI vote count, all-rounder Kate Shallard collected her fourth best-and-fairest award for the club, following on from being named the BDCA women's champion player for 2023-24.
Shallard's outstanding campaign featured 642 runs at 91, plus 18 wickets at an average of just below 10.
She also represented Victoria Country at the national championships for a second time back in January, and was part of the BDCA team that defeated Ballarat in the Good Friday exhibition game against Ballarat.
Alex Winfield won the Daryl Watts award as Sandhurst's second XI best-and-fairest for a remarkable seventh time, while wicketkeeper-batter Fraser McKinstry took out the under-18 vote count.
Award winners:
First XI best and fairest - Zac Sims. First XI batting average - Ash Gray. First XI bowling average - Liam Bowe. Champion player award - Ash Gray. T20 player award - Taylor Beard.
First XI women best and fairest - Kate Shallard. First XI women batting average - Kate Shallard. First XI women bowling average - Kate Shallard.
Second XI best and fairest - Alex Winfield. Third XI best and fairest - Reece Yarwood. Fourth XI best and fairest - Dave Hancock. Under-18 best and fairest - Fraser McKinstry.
Best clubperson - Marty McDonnell. Best under-21 players - Jasper Langley and Ella Flavell.
