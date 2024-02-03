Beard leads rescue mission for Dragons with fighting BDCA century

ALL-ROUNDER Taylor Beard has saved a Sandhurst innings that was on the brink of disaster with a brilliant century in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
Playing Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval and batting first for the sixth time in a row, just 40 balls into the day the Dragons were teetering on the brink.
The quartet of Ben Leed (0), Tom Starr (3), Jasper Langley (7) and Ash Gray (0) were already out and the Dragons had crashed to 4-12.
Enter Beard, who salvaged the Dragons' innings from 4-12 to a final total of 219, giving the visitors a fighting chance on day two next week against the ladder-leaders.
Labelled one of the best hundreds Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson has witnessed, Beard made 121 in a 209-ball stay at the crease.
Despite the precarious position the Dragons were in when his innings started, it didn't deter Beard from attacking with his first seven scoring shots including five boundaries and one six.
"It wasn't looking crash hot for us at 4-12; Sam Johnston was phenomenal early for Strathdale getting the ball to bend around corners," said Gibson, who made 24 and put on 38 for the fifth wicket with Beard.
"The fightback from the boys was awesome; Beardy was great and Ben Evans held on with him at the end for a good partnership.
"Beardy would have left a lot of runs out there as well trying to keep himself on strike for a fair chunk of his innings and it's definitely off his bat that it gives us a sniff heading into next week."
Not for the first time this season No.11 Ben Evans was involved in a pivotal last-wicket partnership that ensured the Dragons finished the day much better than it started.
The Dragons had been 9-144 before Evans played the supporting role to Beard with perfection.
Beard - who had a slice of luck when put down by keeper Matt Wilkinson up at the stumps off Cameron Taylor on 28 - and Evans added 75 for the last wicket to push the score to 219, with Evans finishing 21 n.o. off 71 balls.
Beard was the last wicket to fall, caught by Ben DeAraugo off leg-spinner Taylor (2-68) off the second ball of the 76th over.
Beard's 121 - his second career century for Sandhurst - included 14 boundaries and three sixes, one of which brought up his ton.
As well as the 75 he put on with Evans for the last wicket, Beard also added 53 for the seventh with Shane Robinson (16).
The Sandhurst side included Nahid Hossain (13), who earned a call-up following his double-century the previous round against Eaglehawk in the second XI.
Sam Johnston was superb with the ball for the Suns, capturing a season best 6-54 off 20 overs.
Johnston took three of the first four wickets to fall when he dismissed Leed and soon after Langley and Gray in consecutive balls.
There was a memorable moment for Suns' debutante Will Purcell when in his third over he took his first A grade wicket when he bowled Gibson.
You know the saying - chocolates to boiled lollies.
Well, it was the opposite for Bendigo United against Eaglehawk at Harry Trott Oval.
A week after being bundled out for just 85 by Golden Square the Redbacks bounced back with the day's highest score of 9-287.
Middle-order batsmen Marcus Mangiameli (81) and Harry Donegan (58) both scored half-centuries for the Redbacks.
Donegan's 58 came on the same day the Redbacks were celebrating a 10-year reunion of their 2014 premiership win over Golden Square.
A decade on Donegan and team-mate Miggy Podosky (14 n.o.) are the only two members of that premiership team still playing in the first XI for the Redbacks.
The Redbacks had been 6-183 before Mangiameli and Steve Barrett (37) added 76 for the seventh wicket.
Left-hander Mangiameli spent a determined 178 balls at the crease in making his 81, while earlier opener Wil Piniger also made the Hawks earn his wicket in facing 111 balls for his 34.
Eaglehawk opening bowlers Nick Farley (3-65) and Myles Wade (3-79) both took three wickets, while skipper Aaron Monro was ultra economical.
Monro sent down 17 overs for a return of 1-16, which included nine maidens. At one stage throughout the day Monro bowled eight overs without conceding a run.
Wicket-keeper Harvey White took five catches for the Hawks.
Strathfieldsaye holds the upper hand in its game against White Hills at Tannery Lane as the Jets fight to hold their position in the top four.
The Jets skittled White Hills for just 123 in what was an ugly looking scorecard for the Demons, with five players dismissed for ducks.
Among those players was skipper and dangerman Brayden Stepien, who was caught at slip by Jasper Cheesman off Pat Dillon in the 13th over of the day.
More than half of White Hills' runs were scored by the pair of Michael Nalesnyik (42 n.o.), who battled valiantly for 144 balls, and opener Ben Irvine (35).
Left-arm Strathfieldsaye spinner Savith Priyan cleaned up the White Hills' lower-order and tail.
Priyan took the last five wickets to fall to finish the day with 5-19 from 19.3 overs.
Dillon's dismissal of Stepien was one of his three wickets for the day as he claimed 3-37, while captain Ben Devanny (0-12) had the clamps on the Demons, with his 11 overs costing just 12 runs.
Having knocked the Demons over in the 66th over the Jets had 16 overs to bat before stumps, with openers Priyan (14 n.o.) and Matt Newbold (6 n.o.) safely getting through to the close of play.
Strathfieldsaye will resume day two at 0-25 and needing 99 more runs for victory.
Unlike last round when it was left up to Adam Burns and Brent Hamblin to dig Kangaroo Flat out of the mire and to an against-the-odds win against Strathdale-Maristians, this time the Roos got a spread of contributions with the bat.
The Roos compiled 8-266 against Bendigo at Atkins Street after winning the toss and batting.
Six Kangaroo Flat players scored at least 29 in the innings headed by 54 from Dylan Klemm.
Opener Daniel Barber (32), captain Jake Klemm (38), Riley Burns (47) and Campbell Smith (30) ticked the runs over for the Roos, while Adam Burns was again not out.
After his match-winning "night watchman" 108 n.o. last week, Burns finished 29 n.o. and along with Kenny Beith (16 n.o.) put on an unbroken 33 late in the day.
The Roos had two 50-plus run stands in their innings, with Dylan Klemm and Smith adding 72 for the fifth wicket.
And Smith and Riley Burns put on 67 for the sixth wicket.
In what was yet another reminder of the up-and-down nature of cricket, seven days after his unbeaten 71 helped Kangaroo Flat go from 7-58 to chasing down Strathdale-Maristians' 215, Hamblin was dismissed for a third-ball duck.
Bailey Goodwin (2-57) and off-spinner Kyle Humphrys (2-89) took two wickets apiece for the Goers.
Jayden Templeton's first century in the BDCA was the backbone of Golden Square's 280 against Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
Batting at No.3 Templeton scored 105, with his innings in conjunction with 64 from Liam Smith and Scott Trollope's unbeaten 64 helping to set a tough run chase for the Power on day two.
Among the wicket-takers for the Power was Tommi Raukola, who claimed his first A grade scalp when he caught and bowled Smith.
Meanwhile, in the second XI game at Wade Street the Golden Square opening duo of captain Mat Christie and Tom McKinley shared in a stand of 306 against the Power.
Christie cracked 166 off 172 balls, while McKinley finished 130 n.o off 177 as Square declared at 1-306 when Christie was dismissed by Mitch Billings (1-33) in the 58th over.
Between them Christie and McKinley belted 38 fours and six sixes.
It's the second round in a row there has been a partnership of more than 300 in the second XI. The previous round the Sandhurst pair of Nahid Hossain and Alex Winfield put on 310 against Eaglehawk.
